Srinagar; Former president of Kashmir Chambers of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I), Sheikh Ashiq is all set to join Awami Itehaad Party (AIP), led by jailed leader Engineer Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

Sources privy to the development told said that talks between the party leaders and Sheikh Ashiq are at final stage and the senior trade leader is expected to join the party anytime soon.

“The formal joining is expected to take place within a day or two,” they said—(KNO)

