NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on the bail plea of former Aam Aadmi Party communication in-charge Vijay Nair in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti deferred the matter after the counsel for the ED sought a weeks’ time for filing a counter affidavit.

“Reluctantly, time prayed for is granted,” the bench said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print