NC—Cong would comfortably get majority: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that NC- Congress would comfortably get majority and form government in J&K.

Speaking with reporters in Pahalgam after party candidate Altaf Ahmad Wani (Kaloo) filed his nomination papers, Omar Abdullah, said that till now contesting elections was “haram” for the JeI, but now its “halal”, so let it be. “If they are willing to contest polls its a welcome step. We wanted them to contest on their own symbol, but that didn’t happen due its ban,” he said.

He claimed that the NC-Congress alliance will comfortably get a majority and they will form the government.

“The seat-sharing with the Congress has been worked out only after considering several things and the only motive is to get majority of seats, which we will get,” he claimed—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print