BJP issues third list of candidates for J&K assembly polls

Srinagar: BJP on Tuesday released third list of candidates for Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls a day after it withdrew the same list, making just one change from Vaishno Devi seat.

The party changed just one candidate from Vaishno Devi and fielded Baldev Raj Sharma in place of Rohit Dubey.

As per the list, for Habbakadal, the party’s candidate will be Ashok Bhat, Gulabgarh Mohammad Akram Choudhary, Reasi Kuldeep Raj Dubey, Mata Vishnaw Devi Baldev Raj Sharma, Kalakote-Sunderbani Randhir Singh, Budhal Zulfiqar Choudhary, Thanamandi Iqbal Malik, Surankote Syed Mushtaq Bhukhari, Poonch Haveli Choudhary Ab Gani and Mendhar Murtaza Khan.

The party’s candidate for Udhampur west will be Pawan Gupta, Chenani Bulwant Singh Mankotia, Ram Nagar Sunil Bhardwaj, Bani Jeevan Lal, Billawar Satish Sharma, Basohli Darshan Singh, Jasrota Rajiv Jasrotia, Hiranagar Adv Vijay Kumar Sharma, Ramgarh Devinder Kumar Maniyal, Samba Surjit Singh Slathia, Vijaypur Chander Prakash Ganga, Suchetgarh Gharu Ram Bhagat, RS Pora Jammu South Narinder Singh Raina, Jammu east Yudhvir Sethi, Nagrota Davinder Singh Rana, Jammu west Arvind Gupta, Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma, Akhnoor Mohan Lal Baghat and on Chhamb party candidate will be Rajiv Sharma—(KNO)

