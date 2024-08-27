3 LeT Militant Associates Arrested Along With Arms And Ammunition In Anantnag: Police

Srinagar,:Police on Tuesday said that it have arrested three LeT militant associates along with arms and ammunition in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In a handout , the police said that in a major success, Anantnag Police, in coordination with the Army and CRPF, apprehended three Terrorist Associates, delivering a significant blow to Terrorism in the district. A substantial cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the operation.

The spokesman further stated that the arrests were made during a joint naka checking at Wopzan Trijunction, where security forces detained the following individualsUmaiq Mushtaq Zargar, S/O Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, R/O Karewa Colony Bijbehara, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, S/O Mohd Yaqoob Dar, R/O Dar Mohalla Arwani and Shahid Ahmad Gadhanji, S/O Sonaullah Gadhanji, R/O Dar Mohalla Arwani

The following items were seized from the suspects are1 pistol, 2 pistol magazines, 23 pistol rounds and 2 grenades.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the trio was planning subversive activities in and around Anantnag district under the instructions of LeT Handlers, he said.

A case has been registered at PS Bijbehara under FIR No. 172/2024 U/S 7/27 Arms Act, 13, 18, 23, 39 UAPA Act. Further investigations are ongoing, he said.

This joint operation underscores the relentless efforts of the security forces in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of the Public. The apprehension of these Terrorist associates and the recovery of arms and ammunition is a major setback to the plans of anti-national elements in the region, reads the statement.

