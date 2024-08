NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has ordered release of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah in one of the three cases in which he is currently in jail in the national capital.

Shah will continue to remain in jail in the two other cases lodged against him here.

Additional Sessions Judge Dheeraj Mor ordered release of Shah in a money laundering case linked to terror funding, observing that he has been in continuous custody since July 26, 2017.

