Delhi court likely to hear Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid’s bail plea on Aug 28

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court is likely to hear on August 28 an application filed by Lok Sabha MP Rashid Engineer, who is in jail since 2019, seeking regular bail in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in the Baramulla constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh had on August 20 issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and directed it to file its response by August 28 on his plea.

