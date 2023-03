Srinagar: A shopping complex was damaged in a nocturnal blaze in Wandevalgam in Kokernag area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

They said that a fire broke out in the shopping complex, resulting in critical damage to at least five shops despite timely efforts by locals and F&ES Department men to douse off the flames.

The shopping complex, they said, belongs to one Ghulam Hassan Sheikh son of Abdul Gaffar Sheikh. (GNS)

