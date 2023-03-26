Chairperson Waqf Board suspends 31 employees for dereliction of duties, orders enquiry

Srinagar:

Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi Saturday placed 31 employees under suspension for dereliction of duties at several shrines of Srinagar.

It has been learnt that several employees were found unauthorisedly absent when the chairperson carried out the surprise inspection, however, majority of the employees were suspended for their failure to maintain cleanliness at the shrines, mosques & in associated Sanitary Complexes/Ablution points.

The action was taken after Dr Darakhshan visited the shrines of Makhdoom Sahab, Aasari Shareef Hazratbal, & Naqshband Sahib Srinagar.

Tehsildar J&K Waqf Board has been directed to conduct an enquiry into the matter & submit report within 3 days to the Chairperson for further action—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print