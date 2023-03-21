Militancy Conspiracy Case: NIA Files Chargesheet Against Hizb Militant Associate

SRINAGAR’ – The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that it has filed the first supplementary Chargesheet against one militant associate of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen oufit in terrorism Conspiracy Case.

In a statement, the NIA said that the case pertains to the conspiracy hatched by the proscribed Terrorist organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Toida (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammaed(JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), alongwith their frontal organisations, such as TRF, PAFF etc and their Over Ground Workers operating in Jammu and Kashmir to undertake violent militant action in Kashmir valley and in other major cities of India, including Delhi.

According to NIA spokesman, investigations in the case had earlier established the connections of Commanders of these proscribed organisations based in Pakistan with their operatives in Kashmir valley to recruit and train the youth in handling of arms and explosives. They had floated a lot of propaganda material in cyberspace to talent-spot and recruit these individuals who then function as Sleeper cells and cause terrorist incidents, including targeted killings, acting in small groups or lone wolf actors. 26 persons have been earlier chargesheeted in the case, which include Pakistan based ‘listed individual militants’ Bashir Ahmed Peer @ Imtiyaz Alam and Imitiyaz [email protected] Fayaz Sopore. NIA has also attached the property of Bashir Ahmed Peer on 4th March,2023 under Section 51A of the UA(P)Act.

During further investigations, NIA identified and arrested accused Md. Rafi Najar s/o Md.Abdullah Najar r/o Sopore, a close associate of Designated Terrorist Imityaz [email protected] Fayaz Sopore. He is a dealer in handicrafts and was based out of Pokhra, Nepal. He was found to be channelizing funds for proscribed militant organisations in the garb of legitimate trade of Kashmiri handicrafts. The profits accrued from the sale of the handicrafts were then sent to Kashmir valley through Hawala channels and distributed amongst the militants operating in the Valley through another chargesheeted over ground worker. The Chargesheet has been filed against Md. Rafi Najar on 20.03.2023 under various sections of IPC and UA(P)Act., reads the statement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print