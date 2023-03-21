‘Academic Session Not Starting From April 20’

Srinagar: The Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) today strongly refuted the news item published in some local dailies wherein it has been stated that the New Academic Session in schools shall commence from 20th April 2023.
In an official handout issued here, Dr. Tassaduq Hussain, DSEK said that the news item is baseless and all the stakeholders including Heads of the Institutions have already been placed under strict instructions to complete the process of examination for classes 1st to 7th and 9th up to 20th March 2023 and start new classes immediately after culmination of the examinations vide Letter No: DSEK/NEP/227-231/23 Dated: 23-02-2023.
The statement read that the instructions have been made with an aim so that not a single day of the students is wasted.
It also mentioned that the Department of school Education is committed to provide quality Education in schools and to kick start the Academic session at the earliest all the preparations are already in place.
Srinagar: The Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) today strongly refuted the news item published in some local dailies wherein it has been stated that the New Academic Session in schools shall commence from 20th April 2023.