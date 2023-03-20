‘Not crimes, crime reporting increasing in Kashmir’

Srinagar: Additional director general of police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Sunday said that crimes are not increasing but crime reporting is increasing in Kashmir Valley.
“Crimes are not increasing but crime reporting is increasing. Earlier, many crimes were concealed by family and society but it is good that the trust of people have increased on police and whenever there is any crime, people visit police stations and report the crime,” he said, adding, “Investigations then follow. We are focusing on social crimes and we book the culprit and through the judicial process we convict the culprit.”
