4 from Bihar killed, 32 injured as Pulwama bus accident

Pulwama: Four people hailing from Bihar were killed and 32 others were injured when their bus overturned in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in the Barsoo area of the south Kashmir district, they added.

Four passengers, all residents of Bihar, were killed in the accident, the officials said, adding that 32 passengers were injured.

After receiving information of accident, SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmad Zargar along with police team led by SDPO Awantipora Mumtaz Ali Bhatti and SHO Awantipora Younis Khan teams rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

Ten injured were referred to Bone and Joint hospital Srinagar, 11 to SMHS Srinagar and remaining to to SKIMS Soura Srinagar and SDH Pampore, police officials told Kashmir Reader.

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary visited SMHS and Bone & Joint Hospital Srinagar to inquire about the health of the injured persons. Deputy Commissioner ensured that best possible heath care is being extended to the injured by the doctors and paramedical staff of different hospitals in Pulwama and Srinagar.

SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir Ravinderpal Singh along with DSP Traffic Pulwama Mudasir Ahmad Tramboo and others visited the Sub district hospital Pampore and met the injured passengers.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha expressed anguish over the incident and directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected people.

“I am deeply anguished by the unfortunate bus accident in Awantipora today, in which precious lives have been lost and many others have been injured. I have issued instruction to the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons,” Sinha wrote on Twitter.

He said the district administration is in touch with the bereaved families in Bihar to provide all possible help.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” the LG added.

