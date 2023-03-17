Intermittent Rain, Thunderstorm Forecast In J&K

Farmers Asked To Defer Spraying Orchards From March 17-20

Srinagar: Amid forecast for generally cloudy weather with light rain at isolated to scattered places till March 20, the minimum temperature recorded further rise at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

“Intermittent Rain/Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at scattered places is expected From March 17-20,” a meteorological department official here said.

He said farmers are advised to postpone spraying of orchards during the period.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.5°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.2°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.8°C, the same on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.3°C against 5.9°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.5°C against 1.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.2°C against 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.0°C against 15.6°C on the previous night. It was 1.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.6°C (above normal by 1.4°C), Batote 9.5°C (above normal by 2.8°C), Katra 14.2°C (2.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 7.4°C (4.4°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.6°C and minus 4.9°C respectively. (GNS)

