Chinese President Xi to visit Russia for talks with Putin

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Russia on Monday to hold crucial talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin, the foreign ministry here announced on Friday, amid reports that Beijing plans to initiate peace talks to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying in a brief announcement said, “at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22”. No other details were given.

This will be Xi’s first overseas trip after getting endorsed for an unprecedented third five-year term as the President and head of the military early this month by the National People’s Congress (NPC).

