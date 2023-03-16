CRPF Trooper ‘Mishandles’ Weapon, Injures Himself, Colleague in Poonch

Poonch: Two CRPF personnel suffered injuries due to alleged mishandling of weapon by a para-military trooper outside Government Degree College Poonch on Thursday morning, officials said.

They said that at around 11 AM, one constable Navjot Rai, in a vehicle belonging to CRPF 200 Battalion D Company, while mishandling his weapon discharged fire, resulting in injuries to himself besides another colleague SI Rajini Kanta.

The incident, they said, occurred outside Government Degree College, Poonch.

“The injured duo was evacuated from the site to District Hospital Poonch for treatment”, they said.

Meanwhile a police official has also confirmed the incident saying that a team is on the site to collect the relevant details. (GNS)

