Govt Takes ‘Serious View’ Of Non-Adherence Of Instructions

Srinagar: The government on Saturday said that it has viewed “seriously” the non-adherence of instructions regarding “file noting” by various departments and HoD Offices.

“Instructions have been issued vide Circular No. 35-GAD of 2006 dated 07.12.2006, followed by Circular No. 39-GAD of 2019 dated 08.07.2019, for efficient and speedy disposal of files and transaction of Government business in the Civil Secretariat and other Government offices,” reads a circular issued by the government.

These instructions, inter alia, prescribe procedure and guidelines regarding file noting, appropriate levels in the hierarchy and time-limits for disposal as well. “It has been observed that various departments and HoD Offices are not adhering to these instructions, a matter which has been viewed with concern by the authorities,” the government said, adding, “In view of the above, the instructions governing file notings/levels of approval for appropriate/immediate disposal are reiterated.”

File noting is the fundamental daily function performed in offices, and it shall be endeavored by all officers/officials that these notings invariably contain ‘brief history/summary of the case; Statement of the case and all relevant facts and figures required for generating discourse on the subject; Governing Law/rule positions which facilitates appropriate and correct decision making; Details of inter-Departmental consultations, if sought; proper referencing/highlighting to enable identifying a document, a decision and facts mentioned in a note, draft or office copy of the of inter-departmental consultations/advice of other communication issued; implications of various available options and suggested courses of action with reasons or the ‘Approval Paragraph.

The government said that noting on files shall be initiated as per the Manual of Secretariat Procedure.

“A simple and direct style of writing shall be adopted and use of complicated and ambiguous reproduction of extracts from or paraphrasing of a letter or any other part of correspondence or notes on the same file and repetition of points already made/grounds already covered shall be avoided.”

The verbatim reproduction of extracts from or paraphrasing of a letter or any other part of correspondence or notes on the same file and repetition of points already made/grounds already covered shall be avoided, it added.

