Overnight fire damages commercial-cum-residential building in Maisuma Srinagar

Srinagar: A five-storey commercial-cum-residential building in Maisuma Gowkadal area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district was damaged in a fire incident on intervening Thursday and Friday night, officials said.

“The fire has damaged wooden shelves, counters and showcases along with electric goods of several shops,” said an F&ES official, adding that, “one shop on the first floor that dealt in food items for pets, and the residential rooms on the third and fourth floor sustained direct damage due to the heat and water from the firefighting efforts.”

“Thankfully, no casualties were reported, and the fire was contained by the swift response of the Fire and Emergency Services personnel,” the official said .

As soon as the news broke, the nearest fire station, Gowkadal, located 0.5 kilometres from the site of the incident,” the official said.

“The authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident and efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire”, they said adding”we urge all citizens to ensure that their electrical installations are regularly checked and maintained to prevent any untoward incidents.” (GNS)

