Hope CBI Takes Note of APTECH Job Scam: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed her astonishment over Central Bureau of Investigation’s message asking people not to pay any money or bribe to any government servant/employee, in the backdrop of purported awarding of contract to APTECH Company for conducting upcoming Jammu Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) exam(s).
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mufti wrote; “Amusing to receive a message from CBI to report bribes. A blacklisted company like APTECH is given contracts repeatedly to wreak the future of J&Ks youth. Hope CBI takes note of APTECH recruitment scam. Lets see how many heads roll (sic).”
Mufti’s reaction came after CBI (Srinagar) delivered a (text) message to mobile phone users, reading; “Do not pay money/bribe. If any Govt. servant/employee demands money/bribe, please inform CBI Srinagar on 9419900977 and 0194-2455514 or email to [email protected] (sic).”
Notably, the purported awarding of contract to APTECH Company has evoked widespread resentment from the job aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir even as condemnation from many political leaders.
Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed her astonishment over Central Bureau of Investigation’s message asking people not to pay any money or bribe to any government servant/employee, in the backdrop of purported awarding of contract to APTECH Company for conducting upcoming Jammu Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) exam(s).