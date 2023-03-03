Kupwara Man’s Death Case: Mehbooba Demands ‘Genuine Probe’

Srinagar: A day after a missing person, who was allegedly detained by the Army in December last year, was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said “such incidents have been normalised in the absence of any accountability” after the abrogation of Article 370.

“Extremely disturbed to see pictures of the mutilated body of Abdul Rashid from Kunan Poshpora. Wasn’t allowed to visit the family under the pretext of security. What transpired after the Army picked him up for questioning months ago is anybody’s guess,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said “in the absence of any accountability such incidents have been normalised after 2019”.

“Probes & inquiries fail to nail culprits & deliver justice,” she added.

Mufti, however, said “a genuine probe” needs to be ordered into the incident.

“Until then the least LG administration & Army can do is to take steps by providing a government job & financial assistance to the victim’s family who have lost their sole breadwinner,” she said.

The body of Abdul Rashid Dar of Kunan area of Kupwara, who went missing on December 16, 2022, was recovered from Zurhama-PK Galli forests.

Dar’s family had earlier alleged that he was detained by the Army after which his whereabouts were unknown.(PTI)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print