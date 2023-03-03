In touch with KPs to strengthen their security further: IG CRPF Ops

Anantnag: Inspector General of CRPF (operations) Kashmir M S Bhatia Friday said that the force is in constant touch with the Kashmiri Pandits across the Valley in a bid to strengthen their security further.

“We are in constant touch with the KPs wherever they are in the Valley. All efforts are being made to strengthen their security and provide them all possible security cover,” Bhatia told reporters at Bijbehara, Anantnag on the sidelines of a function.

He said that security of all the minority pickets in South Kashmir and elsewhere is being reviewed on daily basis to ensure safe and secure environment to KPs. To a query about the number of active militants in Kashmir, he said that the number keeps fluctuating and it won’t be possible to comment on the actual number. “Recently, two dreaded militants were killed in South Kashmir and operations against militants are going on in a well-coordinated manner,” he said—(KNO)

