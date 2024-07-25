JKEDI signs MoU with GPC Samba, MIET Jammu, FICCI FLO-JKL

JAMMU: In a significant step towards fostering a robust startup ecosystem and promoting entrepreneurial activities in the UT of J&K, the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on Wednesday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government Polytechnic College, Samba, Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET) Jammu, and FICCI FLO- Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh (JKL).

The collaborations aim to leverage the strengths of each institution to create a conducive environment for entrepreneurship development and innovation in the region.

The MoUs were signed by the representatives of JKEDI and the partnering institutions, marking the beginning of a series of joint initiatives and activities.

The MoU with Government Polytechnic College Samba focuses on entrepreneurship skill-based training, education, research, and the promotion of startup innovation culture. Both institutions will cooperate in curriculum design, industrial training and visits, internships, research and development, skill development programs, guest lectures, and faculty development programs.

This partnership aims to enhance the entrepreneurial capabilities of students and faculty, providing them with valuable industry exposure and training.

The collaboration between JKEDI and MIET is aimed at advancing mutual interests in entrepreneurship development and startup-related services. The parties will work together to provide quality education and training programs, focusing on the effective utilization of intellectual capabilities, industrial training, internships, research activities, and skill development. The MoU outlines the scope of cooperation, including curriculum customization, industry interaction, guest lectures, and the strengthening of the Institutional Innovation and Incubation Center at MIET.

JKEDI’s partnership with FICCI FLO, Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh (JKL), a pan-India women-centric industry forum, is dedicated to furthering entrepreneurship development and promoting prominent topical causes of interest to the broader ecosystem in the region. The collaboration will involve entrepreneurship awareness sessions, workshops, mentoring, training, competency-building programs for women entrepreneurs. This initiative aims to empower women entrepreneurs and foster a supportive environment for their growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajinder Kumar Sharma, Director JKEDI, emphasized the importance of these collaborations in nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit among the youth and women in the region. He expressed confidence that these partnerships would significantly contribute to the economic development of Jammu & Kashmir by creating new opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ruchika Gupta, Joint Director of MIET and Chairperson of FICCI FLO JKL, highlighted the role of women entrepreneurs in the economic growth of the region and welcomed the opportunity to work with JKEDI in empowering women through targeted training and development programs.

Er. Neelanjana Manwati, Principal of Government Polytechnic College (GPC) Samba, echoed the sentiment of collaboration and expressed their commitment to providing quality education and practical exposure to their students, preparing them for successful entrepreneurial ventures.

The MoUs signed between JKEDI, Government Polytechnic College Samba, MIET, and FICCI FLO JKL mark a significant milestone in the journey towards building a vibrant startup ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir.

