Illegal mining: Police arrest 8 persons, seize 8 vehicles in Kulgam, Baramulla

SRINAGAR: Cracking a whip on illegal mining and transportation of minerals, police have seized eight vehicles and arrested eight drivers in Kulgam and Baramulla districts.
Police in Kulgam along with officers of the Geology and Mining department, arrested 6 persons and seized 6 vehicles (Tractors) involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Devsar and Behibagh areas of Kulgam, police said in a statement.
“In Baramulla, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan assisted by Incharge Police Post Kungamdara seized 2 vehicles (2 Tractors) & arrested 2 drivers involved in illegal extraction/ transportation of minerals at Khore Sherabad. They have been identified as Mohd Ashraf Wani son of Gh Ahmad resident of Shirpora Pattan & Muzamil Ahmad Wani son of Manzoor Ahmad resident of Hanjiwera Bala,” the statement said, adding that cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective Police Stations and investigation has been taken up.
“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are appealed to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.
SRINAGAR: Cracking a whip on illegal mining and transportation of minerals, police have seized eight vehicles and arrested eight drivers in Kulgam and Baramulla districts.