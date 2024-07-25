KCCI holds meeting with DGP, raises concerns on various issues

Chamber discusses with police chief issues affecting businesses, tourism, other matters

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) delegation, led by President Javid Ahmad Tenga, visited the Police Headquarters in Srinagar to address the long-standing issues affecting businesses and daily life in Kashmir. The delegation consisted of over 20 members, each representing a different sector of the economy, from hospitality to education.

As they entered the meeting room, they were warmly welcomed by Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain, who was accompanied by his top officials. The atmosphere was cordial, with both sides eager to discuss the pressing concerns that had been plaguing the region.

The KCCI team presented a comprehensive list of issues, starting with the renewal of tourism registration licenses. They highlighted the arduous process, which required numerous NOCs from various government departments, causing unnecessary delays and hindrances to businesses. The DGP listened attentively, nodding along as he scribbled notes on his pad.

Next, the delegation raised the issue of developing new tourist destinations on a fast-track basis. They emphasized the need to create new infrastructure to cater to the growing number of tourists, while also ensuring sustainable tourism practices that protected the environment. The DGP nodded vigorously, acknowledging the importance of this issue.

The meeting continued with discussions on lease cases of hotels, particularly in popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam. The KCCI team lamented the uncertainty surrounding lease extensions, which had left hotel owners uncertain about their future. The DGP assured them that he would look into this matter and work towards finding a solution.

The delegation then turned its attention to the no-objection certificates (NOCs) required for various permits and licenses. They requested that these be issued in a timely and efficient manner, without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles. The DGP agreed to take up this issue and ensure that the necessary reforms were implemented.

As the meeting progressed, the KCCI team raised concerns about traffic management, particularly during VIP movements and non-VIP events. They highlighted the disruption caused to daily life, including traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters. The DGP acknowledged these concerns and promised to take stern action against violators and ensure a smoother flow of traffic.

The discussion also touched upon environmental conservation issues, including waste management and pollution control. The KCCI team emphasized the need for effective measures to address these concerns and preserve Kashmir’s natural beauty for future generations.

Finally, the delegation raised concerns about foreigners’ registration at airports, citing the cumbersome process of filling out lengthy forms. They suggested an online registration system or a one-time registration at any point of arrival. The DGP agreed to explore this option and make necessary changes.

As the meeting drew to a close, both sides expressed their gratitude for the productive discussion. The KCCI team appreciated the DGP’s willingness to listen and address their concerns, while he acknowledged their expertise in understanding the needs of businesses and daily life in Kashmir.

The meeting concluded with a joint commitment to work together to resolve these issues and promote a better business environment in Kashmir. The KCCI delegation left the meeting room with renewed hope and optimism, knowing that their voices had been heard and their concerns would be addressed.

