Dir Agri interacts with farmers at Harwan

Says integrated farming system IFS bearing fruits

SRINAGAR: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal on Wednesday toured Harwan area of district Srinagar, visited the farms of different progressive farmers and interacted with the farming community members of the area.

While interacting with the farmers, the Director Agriculture highlighted the importance of an integrated farming system and said that the integrated farming concept being adopted by the farmers has started bearing fruits of success.

He said that the department is working on a strategy where farmers are educated to adopt an integrated approach for their farms so that they could get maximum output in terms of business and profit.

Director Agriculture assured the farmers of every possible technical support from the department whenever and wherever they need it.

He said they are working for the transformation of the farming sector, and transformation does not mean increasing productivity only, but socio-economic transformation and empowerment as well. “We are endeavouring to convert our farmer into an agri-preneur,” he added.

Earlier Director Agriculture visited farms of some progressive farmers of Harwan. He also inspected PP Store Harwan and held interaction with the concerned staff.

Director Agriculture was accompanied by senior officers of the Department.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print