Advisor Bhatnagar chairs 29th BoDs meet of JKWDC

Enhance reach and business: Advisor Bhatnagar to JKWDC

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Wednesday emphasized upon the management of Jammu and Kashmir Women’s Development Corporation (JKWDC) to enhance their reach and business and formulate a plan for increasing and actualising the objectives of corporation in more efficient manner. The Advisor made these comments while chairing the 29th Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of JKWDC at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting, among others, was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare department, Sheetal Nanda; Director General, Development Expenditure Division-I, Finance Department, Sajad Hussain Ganai; Managing Director, JKWDC, Ulfat Jabeen; Additional Secretary PD&MD, representatives of National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC), National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC), National Divyangjan and Finance Development Corporation (NDFDC).

Addressing the officers during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar called upon the management of JKWDC to enhance their reach and business as the corporation is providing loans at much cheaper rates than any other lending institutions. He asked them to formulate a detailed plan on how to increase and actualise the objectives of corporation in more efficient manner

The Advisor underscored the corporation’s pivotal role in fostering women empowerment across the region and emphasized the need for sustained efforts to enhance socio-economic opportunities for women from diverse backgrounds. He underlined the importance of implementing various initiatives religiously to meet diverse needs of women from various backgrounds.

During the meeting, the BoDs discussed financial position of the corporation as well as tool detailed evaluation on impact of current programs and women-centric welfare schemes offered by JKWDC.

The BoDs called for enhancing the outreach and accessibility of Corporation’s services to remote and marginalized communities so that more women folk can take benefits of various schemes implemented by JKWDC. The Board asked the management of Corporation to organise loan melas and other awareness activities across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BoDs also called upon the management to maximize their efforts for recovery of loans. The Board further asked them to formulate a plan for one time settlement of long time defaulters.

The BoDs also asked the representative of finance department to credit UT share to corporation on timely basis so that the loans can be disbursed to beneficiaries smoothly.

