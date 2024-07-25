Police arrest drug peddler in Kulgam

KULGAM: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered a contraband substance from his possession.
“A police party of Police Station Qazigund at a checkpoint established at Wanpora near the bridge intercepted a suspicious person identified as Sartaj Ahmad Shah Son of Abdul Gani Sha resident of Gundipora carrying a nylon bag,” police said in a statement. “During the search, 2 kg of poppy straw-like contraband substance was recovered. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.”
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 195/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qazigund and an investigation has been taken up.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112,” police said, adding, “People are requested to cooperate with the police in curbing the menace of drugs from society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.”
