DC Srinagar convenes public outreach prog at Zainakote

Reiterates admin’s commitment for overall dev of district

SRINAGAR: In a significant step towards addressing public grievances and enhancing grassroots governance, a public outreach programme as part of Government’s ambitious weekly Block Diwas initiative was on Wednesday convened at Zainakote area of Srinagar City.

The event, presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat witnessed active participation from Officers from various government departments, local representatives, and public from all walks of life, including youth and senior citizens.

Local representatives and senior citizens from Zainakote and other adjoining areas raised various issues including macadamization of roads, operationalisation of Trauma Hospital at Lawaypora, addressing issues related to drainage at Zainakote, Khushipora and Gund Hassibhat, construction of Marriage Hall, Ground for Hr. Sec. School, improvement of School infrastructure and other issues of public infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and other public utilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that Block Diwas is an initiative aimed at promoting direct interaction between the administration and the public, providing a platform for the public to voice their concerns and seek redressal.

He assured the public that their concerns would be addressed promptly and effectively, and issued on-the-spot directions for resolving various issues of immediate nature. He also directed the concerned officers to take immediate action and ensure regular follow-ups.

Dr Bilal on the occasion reiterated that the District Administration is committed for overall development of the district. He said that the issues related to common people stand on priority, and no stone shall be left unturned for the development of people.

On spot directions were given by the DC to the concerned Departments for the urgent priority development of a playfield for the students in the area.

