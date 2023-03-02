Schools reopen after 3-month winter break

Div Com Apologies For Proponing Timings In City

Srinagar: Schools in Kashmir reopened Wednesday after remaining closed for three months on account of winter vacations.

There was a sudden change in weather conditions in the Valley following a spell of rainfall but the downpour failed to dampen the enthusiasm among the students, many of whom were feeling bored confined at home for such a long span of time.

“I am happy that we are back to school. It was boring to stay at home for such a long time,” Tahoor Ahmad, a student of a private school, said here.

Fareeha, another student, was happy to meet her friends again.

“After three months, I am back at school. I have missed my teachers and friends. I feel so happy that I am meeting my them after such a long time,” she said.

A teacher by profession, Arfa Iftikhar said she is eager to get back to work.

“Though the weather is wet, we are happy that the children are back to school. The hustle and bustle of life is back again,” Iftikhar added.

Schools in Kashmir closed in December last year for their winter break as the temperature usually falls several degrees below the freezing point during this time. The Valley also experiences frequent snowfall or rains during the December-January period.

However, there was some criticism of the administration for opening the schools early in the morning as the weather is still cold in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said school timing in the city was changed in view of ongoing works under Smart City project. He apologised to students and parents over the change in the timing.

After flagging off Asia’s longest cycle race from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, he said that as works under Smart City project are going on, authorities had to change school timings so that people do not face traffic jams.

He said to avoid huge traffic jams, school timings were changed for the public good.

“We are getting good cooperation from parents and children. I want to apologize to them for the change in school timing but things will improve in a big way in the coming time,” he added.

On being asked about upgradation of sports infrastructure, he said playgrounds are being constructed in each Panchayat of the Valley.

“People should come to me if they find any deficiency in sports infrastructure in any area. Sports infrastructure is being improved in a big way,” he said.(with PTI Inputs)

