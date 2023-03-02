NIA Attaches Al-Umar Chief Mushtaq ‘Latram’s’ House In Nowhatta Srinagar

Srinagar’: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached house of Al-Umar Chief *Mushtaq Zargar alias ‘Latram’* in Gani Mohalla Area of Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

NIA action comes as Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared Zargar, “presently in Pakistan”, as designated “Terrorist” under the UAPA, a stringent act legislated to control militant activities.

According to Reports, an NIA team, assisted by local police and paramilitary CRPF, attached the property of Latram situated in Nowhatta area of Srinagar early this morning.

According to a NIA spokesperson, Zargar’s two Marlas house (Khasra No. 182) at Ganai Mohalla, Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Srinagar, has been attached under the provisions of UA(P)A.

Zargar was arrested on 15 May 1992 and later released in 1999, along with Jaish chief Masood Azhar and Sheikh Omar. They were exchanged for passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines plane IC-814 in 1999. The plane, which

was en route from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, was hijacked and flown to Kandahar, where negotiations for hostages had started.

