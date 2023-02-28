Pak court issues non-bailable #arrest warrant against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case but he was granted bail in three other cases, amid high drama outside the court premises where thousands of his supporters converged to support their leader.

Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, travelled from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to Islamabad, his first appearance here in the federal capital after being shot at a public rally in November last year.

The four cases include prohibited funding at a banking court located at the judicial complex here, a terrorism case at the anti-terrorism court in the same complex.PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print