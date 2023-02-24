Police Statement Over Investigation in Death of Juvenile in Srinagar

Srinagar: Police on Friday evening released Statement about death of a juvenile at Budshah Nagar Srinagar.

In a handout, the police said that on 15th Feb this month, Police Station Chanapora recieved an information that some shopkeepers of Budshahnagar had apprehended some suspects from Sky Park , an under construction building.

Upon this a police party rushed to the spot and found the shopkeepers had apprehended one juveline (Name with held). While questioning the locals /shopkeepers disclosed that four persons were found on the rooftop of the said building and the other three had fled away from the-spot.

The police spokesman further stated that the building premises were searched by Police along with the locals /Shopkeepers and one juvenile was found lying near the corner of the building in a critical condition, he was evacuated to hospital for treatment. Where doctors declared him brought dead. He was identified as Farhan Bashir Wani S/O Bashir Ahmad Wani R/O Iram Lane Budshahnagar .

Consequently case FIR No.08/2023 U/S 304 IPC was registered and investigation taken up. During the Course of investigation the apprehended juvenile (name withheld) disclosed the names of other two juveniles (Name withheld )who were also apprehended.

The apprehended persons disclosed that they had gone inside the building in order to consume some contraband substance. They also disclosed that the shopkeepers along with the building owner had arrived inside the building , which made all of them flee in panic. Resulting in the fall of one among them. Accordingly the building owner along with other shopkeepers namely(1) Sahil Ahmad S/O Mohd Subhan R/O Nowgam (2) Abdul Rashid Bhat S/O.Habib Ullah Bhat R/o Allochibagh (3) Ab Majeed Fufoo S/O Habib Ullah Fufoo R/O Mehboob Colony (4) Aijaz Ahmad S/O Gh Ahmad Farash R/o Mehboob Colony and (5) Mohd Yaseen S/O Ab Gani Khan R/o Pulwama were arrested for this rash and negligent act causing death of a juvenile, he said.

Moreover, the other three Juvelines in conflict with law ( friends of the deceased) were also apprehended formally and were medically examined, where it came forth that all of them were under the influence of contraband substance. All the 08 accused (including 3 juveniles in conflict with law) were produced before the Honble court of Law and necessary remand was obtained. Investigation in case is in full swing and whole circumstances leading to death will be examined in detail, reads the statement.

