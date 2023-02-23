Elderly Man Dies After Hit By Moving Train Along Budgam-Srinagar Section

Srinagar: An elderly man died after getting hit by a moving train along Budgam-Srinagar railway section this morning, officials said.

They told GNS that a man presumably in his fifties was hit by train number 04614.

The injured person was immediately evacuated from the spot to the hospital, where he succumbed shortly after, they further said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanaullah Bhat son of Abdul Ahad Bhat, a resident of Lajoora Pulwama.

Meanwhile, a police official told said that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigations. .

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print