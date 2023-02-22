MeT predicts mainly dry weather for now in J&K

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir Valley received rains and snowfall while meteorological department on Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir for now.

A meteorological department official here said that upper reaches including Gulmarg received fresh snowfall with the world famous skiing resort recording 10 cms (4 inches) of it since overnight till 0830 hours today.

He said that while Srinagar had traces of rain during the time, Qazigund recorded 4.3mm, Pahalgam 4.3mm, Kupwara 7.6mm, Kokernag 4.2mm, Banihal 0.6mm, Batote 0.2mm and Bhadarwah 1.4mm.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.0°C against the previous night’s 5.3°C . Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 4.1°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.7°C against 3.7°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.8°C against minus 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.7°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 4.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minusv3.5°C against 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.1°C against 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.7°C against 15.5°C on the previous night. It was 3.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 6.2°C (above normal by 5.0°C), Batote 7.6°C (above normal by 4.1°C), Katra 11.7°C (3.2°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 4.7°C (4.1°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 5.6°C, the official said.

The MeT has forecast mainly clear weathet at most places in next 24 hours.

From February 22-25, the official said that mainly clear to partly cloudy weather was expected at most places.

From, Feb 26-27, he said generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 and a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ ghat followed it have ended, Kashmir is under grip of 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which ends on March 1. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print