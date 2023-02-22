‘Hizbul Comder Shot Dead In Rawalpindi’

Srinagar: Bashir Ahmad Peer, said to be a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi.
Peer, who hailed from Kupwara district, had been living in Pakistan for more than 15 years, intelligence officials here said, PTI reported.
Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam was shot from point blank range by the assailants on Monday outside a shop in Rawalpindi, reports said.
Peer, who was reportedly in charge of launching militants into Jammu and Kashmir through Line of Control, was designated a terrorist by the Centre on October 4 last year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
According to the notification, Peer participated in a number of online propaganda groups to unite ex-militants and other cadres for the expansion of activities of Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and other militant organisations.
PTI
Srinagar: Bashir Ahmad Peer, said to be a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi.