Govt Employees Making Unfavourable Comments To Face Action: Admin

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed all administrative secretaries to monitor the social media networks to identify employees who are making unfavourable comments on government policies and issue notices to them, official sources said.

The direction was passed by Chief Secretary A K Mehta at a meeting here on Friday with instructions to the General Administrative Department (GAD) to issue a necessary circular in this regard, the sources said.

During the meeting, it was observed that some government employees have been critical of the government policies and achievements and are making unfavourable comments on social media platforms, they said.

They said Mehta directed all administrative secretaries to monitor the social media networks regularly and issue notices to these employees under intimation to the GAD.

As a follow-up to the directions of the chief secretary, the sources said the concerned district magistrates flashed urgent messages to all district and sectoral officers and directed them to sensitise their subordinate staff about the directions till the time GAD comes out with a necessary circular.

In 2017 government , detailed guidelines, spread over 16 pages, titled “Social Media Usage Policy for Government Employees” giving directions to its over 4.50 lakh employees how to behave on the social media.

Among the guidelines, the employees have been asked that any “friend requests from strangers as well as duplicate requests should be ignored.” They have been asked that caution should be taken when connecting with a celebrity’s account as scammers, sometimes, pose as famous people.”

The employees had been directed not to post, comment or share public information on matters related to their work or the work of the department. “They shall not tweet, re-tweet or share any electronic transmission”, it had said.

The employees were asked to take care in selecting the app to download as many have been found carrying malicious software. “Some of the malware are designed to reveal the user’s private information to a third party, replicate itself on other devices and destroy user data. Also, the apps require a certain level of user permission. Therefore, it should be made sure that the employee knows what the app is viewing and sharing before agreeing to the terms,” it had added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print