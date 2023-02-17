26-Year-Old Man Trapped Under Snowslide in Machil, Rescue Operation Underway

Srinagar: A 26-year-old civilian came underneath an snow slide in Machil area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.

They said that one Aijaz Ahmad Tantray, son of Ghulam Hassan Tantray, resident of Ringbala, who was alongside his wife, came under a snowslide near Kul Bugh this afternoon.

While his wife had a narrow escape, Tantray is believed have got trapped under the snow, they said.

A rescue operation was soon after launched by locals and army at the site, which was going on, at the time of filing of this report.

More details awaited. (GNS)

