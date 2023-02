Srinagar: Police on Thursday claimed to have killed one infiltrator by foiling Infiltration bid in Saidpura area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Reporting the incident via Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police wrote, ” During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by Kupwara police, joint team of Army & Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has neutralised one infiltrator. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow,’.(GNS)

