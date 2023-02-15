Shooting Stones Halt Traffic On Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Srinagar’: Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, has been stopped due to shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria area in Ramban district, officials said on Wednesday.

“Both side traffic stopped due to continuous shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria on Jammu -Srinagar highway,” the traffic department official said.

While authorities had decided to allow traffic on both sides, subject to fair weather and road clearance, intermittent shooting stones continued at Mehar-Cafeteria this morning also. The authorities had also advised people to undertake journey only after confirming the status of the thoroughfare from Traffic Control Units. (GNS)

