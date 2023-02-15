Mercury hovers below Sub-zero level in Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather till February 18, the minimum temperature hovered below sub-zero level in Kashmir Valley despite considerable rise on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against the previous night’s minus 4.0°C . Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was below normal by 1.8°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 10.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.2°C against minus 11.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 3.5°C against minus 5.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 7.2°C against 3.6°C on the previous night. It was 2.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 0.8°C (below normal by 0.4°C), Batote 3.8°C (above normal by 1.2°C), Katra 8.0°C (0.1°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 1.4°C (1.2°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 12.2°C and minus 17.4°C respectively, the official said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, mainly dry weather was expected till February 18.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’. It will be followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

