Two JeM Militant Associates Apprehended in Pulwama: Police

Srinagar: Police on monday claimed to have arrested two Jash-e-Mohammad Militant associates along with huge cache of arms and ammunition in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a handout, the police said that on specific input regarding delivery of consignment of weapons in general area of Pulwama , a special team of Pulwama Police & Army ( 55RR) was formed and deployed in covert at different suspicious locations. At Naina Bhatpora jurisdiction of PS Litter, two scooty born suspect were seen moving along with the consignment bag. The covert team swung into action and tactfully nabbed the duo and recovered the cache.

According to police spokesman, the two suspects disclosed their name as Showkat Ahmed Digoo son of Abdul Wahab Digoo resident of Naina (30) driver by profession and his cousin name held (Juvenile) resident of Sethar. While questioning Showkat Ahmed disclosed that he was in contact with Jailed OGW Firdous Ahmed Bhat S/O Abdul Ahad Bhat R/O Naina presently lodged in central Jail Rajouri in case FIR No 118/2021 of P/S Litter. Suspect was working for JeM outfit and this huge cache of Arms and ammunition recovered was for further distribution and to carry out attacks on Police and security forces.

The details of recovery are as 25 Chinese Grenade, one Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazines, 230Catridges of Pistol, 10 AK Magazine and 300 AKCartridges, reads the statement.(GNS)

