Hajin: Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler in Vijpara Hajin and seized contraband substance from his possession.

An official said that a police party arrested a drug peddler and recovered 167 grams of charas from his possession.

He has been identified as Faroz Ahmad Dar s/o Mohd Sidiq Dar R/o Shahgund .

Officials said that a case FIR under relevant sections of NDPS Act has been registered in police station Hajin and investigation has been taken up.

