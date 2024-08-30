No major offence committed, case to be resolved soon: Vikar Rasool Wani

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, Vikar Rasool Wani Friday said that the case against him over violation of Model Code of Conduct has been transferred to the higher court and will be resolved soon.

“There is no big offence but in 2012, he had addresses a rally in Uttar Pradesh when he was AICC general secretary for Youth Congress and some of the people were sitting in the premises of a school,” Wani said.

He said that it is a small case and will be resolved soon since it is not a major offence. “We are trying to shift the case to Jammu and Kashmir where it will be quashed in one or two hearings only,” he added.

Wani along with five other accused, were found guilty by the court in a case related to MCC violations and sentenced them to five months in prison with a fine of Rs 1000 each—(KNO)

