Era of “Halal” and “haram” elections was started by NC in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti’s dig at Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: While taking a dig at National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti Friday said that the era of “halal” and “haram” elections was started by his party in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters, Mehbooba said that she is surprised to know that the National Conference considers Jammu and Kashmir its Kingdom and that they have started the era of “halal” and “haram” elections here.

He said that in 1947 when late Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah was appointed the chief administrative officer, election was permitted in Jammu and Kashmir and election was also permissible when he became the prime minister of Jammu and Kashmir

She added that when Jamaat-e-Islami contested the polls in 1987, election was made impermissible because they (NC) didn’t want any competition. “At that time NC closed the doors for elections for everyone and since then they started this era of ‘halal’ and ‘haram’ elections,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said that it is good if Jamaat wants to contest the election. “I request the government to lift ban on the organisation and defreeze all those assets and institutions which have been seized,” she said—

