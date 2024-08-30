Reshuffle In Police, 4 Districts Get New SSPs In Valley

Srinagar: A head of Assembly election in JK Election Commission of India, transferes four Senior Superintendent of Police in Valley.

As per the order, Imtiyaz Hussain has been transferred and posted as SSP Srinagar vice Ashish Misra, Zahid Malik has been transfered and posted as SSP Baramulla vice GurinderPal Singh, Ghulam Jeelani has been transferred and posted as SSP Kupwara vice Shobhit Saxena and Ifroz Ahmad has been transferred and posted as SP Handwara vice Dawood Ayoub.

It’s pertinent to mention that there was a major shakeup in Police department on 16th August this month in which 33 IPS, JKPS Officers were Transferred before Model Code of Conduct came in place ahead of Assembly election in J&K.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print