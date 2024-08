PESHAWAR: At least 12 members of a family, including nine children, were killed when a massive landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain hit a house in northwestern Pakistan on Friday, officials said.

The tragic incident took place in the Maidan area of Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The law enforcers said all 12 bodies have been retrieved from the debris and sent to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

