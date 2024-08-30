Assembly Elections: ECI Issues Notification For Penultimate Phase

26 Segments Spread Over 6 Districts Including Sgr Going To Polls On Sept 25
Srinagar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today issued election notification for the 2nd phase of the General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir.
26 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in the districts of Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch shall go to polls in the second phase.
In Kashmir Division 15 Assembly Constituencies comprising 17-Kangan (ST); 18-Ganderbal; 19-Hazratbal; 20-Khanyar; 21-Habbakadal; 22-Lal Chowk; 23-Channapora; 24-Zadibal; 25-Eidgah; 26-Central Shalteng; 27-Budgam; 28-Beerwah; 29-Khansahib; 30-Chrar-I-Sharief; 31-Chadoora; and in Jammu Division 11 Assembly Constituencies comprising 56-Gulabgarh (ST); 57-Reasi; 58-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi; 83-Kalakote- Sunderbani; 84-Nowshera; 85-Rajouri (ST); 86-Budhal (ST); 87- Thannamandi (ST); 88-Surankote (ST); 89-Poonch Haveli and 90-Mehdhar (ST) are scheduled to go to polls in the second phase of the electoral process.
As per the Notification, the last date for filing nominations is September 05, 2024 (Thursday). Scrutiny of the nomination papers shall take place on September 06, 2024 (Friday) and last date of withdrawal of candidature is September 09, 2024 (Monday).
The polling day for these Assembly constituencies is scheduled for September 25, 2024, (Wednesday) and the Polling will be conducted from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM, the notification reads.