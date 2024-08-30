J&K people have two choices in elections: To Choose Terrorism, Separatism or development, peace, says BJP Minister Reddy

Jammu:: Firing salvos at National Conference, PDP and the Congress for promoting terrorism and separatism in J&K, Union Minister and BJP’s J&K incharge for elections G K Reddy Friday said that people of the UT have two choices in the upcoming elections: to choose Terrorism, separatism or Development, peace.

“We have always been clear in our politics. Ever since BJP was formed, we had promised revocation of Article 370 and we did what we promised not to play politics but to provide rights to the people of J&K for which they were waiting since past seven decades,” he said addressing a press conference in Jammu, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO). Reddy said that this election is not just an election for the BJP but an “Andoolan” against the Congress-NC alliance. “Rahul-Omar alliance is aimed at reviving terrorism and separatism in J&K but we will not allow that. So this Andoolan is to ensure Pakistan and its proxies are kept at bay and J&K remains on the path of development and peace,” he said.

He said people of J&K have to decide themselves in the upcoming elections that whether they want to choose revival of terrorism, separatism or development and peace. “People have to decide whether they want Kashmiri youth again on streets with stones or with laptop and bats in their hands,” he said. Reddy said BJP will soon dole out its manifesto that will cover all sectors. “Our manifesto will talk about peace and prosperity,” he said.

He said Abdullahs and Muti’s were biased against the Jammu region. “Jammu was always ignored,” he said. “I want to ask Rahul, Omar and Mehbooba, do you want a separate party again besides the national flag? And do you want separate constitution in J&K again?,” Reddy asked—(KNO)

