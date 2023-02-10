JKBOSE Announces Date Sheet For 10th,11th &12th Exams

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Board of State Education announced date sheets for conduct of annual/regular examinations for classes 10th, 11th and 12th.

The Board authorities issued three separate notifications.

The exams for Class 10 are scheduled to begin from March 03, 2023 (with different Vocational Subjects) and will end on April 05, 2023 (Social Sciences’).

Similarly, the exams for Class 11 are scheduled to begin from March 06, 2023 – for Faculty of Science, Arts and Home Science – and will end with papers for Faculty of Science, Arts and Home Science on April 19, 2023.

For Class 12, the exams will be starting on March 03, 2023 – for Faculty of Science, Arts and Commerce – and will end with papers for Faculty of Science and Arts and Home Science on April 02, 2023. (GNS)

