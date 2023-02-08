Below sub-zero temp in Kashmir, wet spell likely from tomorrow

Srinagar: The minimum temperature saw a fall at most places in Kashmir Valley with Srinagar and Qazigund too recording below sub-zero level on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.1°C against 2.7°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 0.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 0.4°C °C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 7.6°C against minus 5.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.1°C against minus 0.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6.5°C against minus 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 1.9°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 8.3°C against 8.4°C on the previous night. It was 1.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 4.4°C (above normal by 3.4°C). Batote 3.5°C (below normal by 1.3°C), Katra 8.0°C (0.6°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 1.1°C (1.4°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 13.0°C and minus 6.4°C respectively, the official said.

Regarding the forecast, the MeT official said that partly cloudy weather was expected today and “Widespread light to moderate snowfall/rain in Jammu and Kashmir with chances of heavy snowfall over higher reaches from evening of February 9-10.”

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’. It will be followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print